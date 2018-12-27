Blood bank scheme for pets wins award for Milton Keynes vets

Staff at a vet practice are celebrating being honoured for a lifesaving scheme they have operated.

Milton Keynes Veterinary Group has won the Heart of Pet Blood Bank Award 2018.

The award scheme celebrates those who support and promote Pet Blood Bank UK, making a real difference in the collection and supply of lifesaving blood.

Milton Keynes Veterinary Group held their first Pet Blood Bank session in February 2016, and in December last year just held their 11th Pet Blood donation day. In total they have collected approximately 138 units of blood over the last 3 years, helping to save up to 552 lives.

Jess McCarthy, Pet Blood Bank organiser in the practice, would like to thank all the canine donors and their owners that attended the Milton Keynes Veterinary Group donation days. Without them, Pet Blood Bank cannot carry on doing the amazing work they do and she is truly grateful.

Pet Blood Bank UK said: “Since Milton Keynes Veterinary Group joined as a host venue nearly three years ago, the practice has worked tirelessly to promote Pet Blood Bank. The team at the practice are an absolute pleasure to work with and our team always looks forward to the session. They really go above and beyond to make the sessions a great experience for our donors.”

To find out more about Pet Blood Bank, please visit www.petbloodbankuk.org