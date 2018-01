The body of a man has been found at The Coachway in Milton Keynes.

Officers are at the scene following the discovery, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Next of kin for the man have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

The Coachway has been closed off while investigations continue.

A mandatory referral has been made to the IPCC (Independent Police Complaints Commission) due to the death occurring following police contact.