Body found at The Coachway is identified as doting Milton Keynes dad-of-three

A missing man tragically discovered dead at Milton Keynes coach station has been formally identified.

Anthony Kostiw, 35, described as “the best daddy anyone could wish for” to his three children, had been previously reported missing.

Anthony Kostiw was a devoted dad of three

His partner Carol had put out a desperate Facebook appeal to find him and it is believed searches were held throughout the night.

Mr Kostiw’s body was found at the Coachway near Junction 14 on Friday morning following searches by a police helicopter.

Police say the death is currently unexplained but have ruled out suspicious circumstances.

The matter has now been referred to the IPCC (Independent Police Complaints Commission because police say they had “contact” with Mr Kostiw before his death.

The IPCC oversees the police complaints system and investigate the most serious incidents and complaints involving the police.

Meanwhile tributes have poured in on social media and a fundraising page has been set up to help Mr Kostiw’s young family.

“Anthony loved our kids so very much. He was the best daddy anybody could wish for,” said his partner.

The fundraising page appeals for support to “help a grieving family during their time of need and to ease their financial burden.”

Anthony's body was found at The Coachway in MK

So far more than £1,000 has been collected.

Donations can be made via https://www.gofundme.com/y9fwa-anthony-kostiws-family.

A post mortem has yet to be held to establish the cause of death and an inquest is due to open shortly.