Body found in affluent market town near Buckingham and Milton Keynes

Procedures to identify the body are ongoing

By James Lowson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST

A body was found in the river of a Northamptonshire town near Milton Keynes and Buckingham.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed a body had been recovered from Silverstone Brook in Towcester on Tuesday evening (20 April).

Residents called the police before 4pm that day, stating they had seen a man in the water.

The body of a man has been found in Silverstone BrookThe body of a man has been found in Silverstone Brook
A spokesman for the police force said: “Specialist officers along with colleagues from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and have sadly recovered the man from the water.”

At the time police officers were unable to confirm who was found in the water, but stated procedures to identify the man had started.