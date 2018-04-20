Body found in Bletchley parkland

A man's body was found in parkland in Bletchley in the early hours of yesterday morning - police have confirmed.

At 6.13am on Thursday (April 19) officers discovered the body of a man in his thirties in parkland off Buckingham Road, Bletchley.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

The man’s next of kin has been informed.

Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as the force says it is a death following police contact.