Body found in search for missing man in Milton Keynes
The 70-year-old was last seen on Friday
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A body has been found in the search for missing man Gerald in Milton Keynes.
The 70-year-old was last seen at around midday on Friday (February 9).
During searches on Saturday, a body has been found.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Although formal identification hasn’t yet taken place, it is believed to be Gerald.
The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal and Buckinghamshire Search and Rescue for their assistance with searches.