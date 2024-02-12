News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Body found in search for missing man in Milton Keynes

The 70-year-old was last seen on Friday
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:36 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 09:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A body has been found in the search for missing man Gerald in Milton Keynes.

The 70-year-old was last seen at around midday on Friday (February 9).

During searches on Saturday, a body has been found.

Police found a body on Saturday.Police found a body on Saturday.
Police found a body on Saturday.
Most Popular

Although formal identification hasn’t yet taken place, it is believed to be Gerald.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal and Buckinghamshire Search and Rescue for their assistance with searches.