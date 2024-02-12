Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A body has been found in the search for missing man Gerald in Milton Keynes.

The 70-year-old was last seen at around midday on Friday (February 9).

During searches on Saturday, a body has been found.

Although formal identification hasn’t yet taken place, it is believed to be Gerald.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.