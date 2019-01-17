Body found in search of missing man near Milton Keynes Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police looking for a man missing from his home in Aspley Heath have found a body. James Knight, 42, was reported missing on Tuesday (January 15). Body found A body was found in Aspley Heath Woods yesterday afternoon, which has yet to be formally identified. His family have been informed. James Knight Second woman jailed for brutal attack on vulnerable man in Milton Keynes 12-year-old boy assaulted by man on footbridge in Milton Keynes