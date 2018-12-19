Book your Christmas tree for recycling and help Willen Hospice

Willen Hospice will once again be offering to collect and recycle real Christmas trees from homes in Milton Keynes early in the new year.

The scheme was trialled last year and through donations it raised over £3,000 for the hospice.

Anyone who lives in postcodes MK5, MK9, MK10, MK12, MK13, MK14, MK15, MK16, MK19 or MK46 can make a booking for the collection which will be on either January 5 or 6.

Head of events and community fundraising, Sarah Sweet-Rowley said: “This is a great way to support Willen Hospice during the festive season. We are delighted to be able to offer collections in more areas this year.

“If you book early to have your tree collected after Christmas, it’s just one less detail to worry about during the busy festive season.”

Bookings should be made by midday on January 3. As this is a fundraising initiative, a donation will be welcomed when bookings are made. All money raised from donations for tree collections will directly support the specialist care provided by the hospice.

The success of the scheme relies on the volunteers and organisations who help to make it possible, including the Parks Trust, MK Council, HW Martin Waste Ltd and Action Express.

Visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/tree to book, or email christmastreesrecycling@willen-hospice.org.uk or call 01908 303071.

The trees will be recycled by the MK Council who are supporting the scheme.

Willen Hospice provides complex and individual care to all adults affected by life limiting illness in the community and support to their families and friends. The care is assuring, equally accessible and advanced and often takes place in people’s own homes. It is free to the patient and provided by a highly skilled team of professionals. The hospice receives less than a quarter of its funding from the NHS and needs the support of the local community to provide it with financial stability to ensure that we are always there to care.