Boots in Milton Keynes to unveil its own make-over this weekend

Boots is bringing Milton Keynes a brand new self-selection beauty experience, offering customers all of the latest beauty products, looks, inspiration and advice

Customers are invited to #FeelLikeNew and celebrate the make-up makeover with Boots in Milton Keynes, Crown Walk on Saturday.

You can explore the brand new-look self-selection cosmetics area, which introduces an exciting range of new and exclusive products available only at Boots.

Sophia Katsoulis, store manager at the Crown Walk branch said: “We know that our customers love trying out all of the latest new beauty looks, so we’re thrilled to bring them some exciting new brands and the very best inspiration from our team of experts.

"We’ve carefully looked at every aspect of how our customers like to shop and experiment with beauty, and hope that they will have a lot of fun exploring the new beauty layout and design. We’re holding a customer event to celebrate, and would like to invite the whole community - we know that there will be something for everyone to love.”

The new-look beauty area will be officially unveiled tomorrow (Saturday), introducing new and exclusive brands CYO, Age Perfect, and Obsession along with Max Factor, L’Oreal and Maybelline.

This is the first time that CYO is landing in stores in the UK, exclusively available in Boots.

This unique new brand offers versatile, multi-functional products, so make-up lovers can mix, layer and hack to create their own look. Its launch collection has all of your daily make up essentials covered and a bunch of on trend finds too.

The store will offer a modern beauty space, sporting brand new, bespoke, modular furniture which will let them be more flexible to incorporate and adapt to new and emerging trends for brands.