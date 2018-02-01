Boris Johnson visits Milton Keynes business Nifty Lifts

Boris Johnson visited a Milton Keynes business recently to promote the city's growing economy.

The Foreign Secretary visited Nifty Lifts last week, and managed to secure a rare opportunity to see MK from the sky as he went up in one of their tallest Cherry Pickers.

Mr Johnson visited its state-of-the-art facility HQ based in Shenley Wood,which was built two years ago and created dozens of local jobs and apprenticeships.

Boris heard how Milton Keynes recently overtook Cambridge in the league table of fastest growing city economies in the UK.

Councillor Andrew Geary, leader of the Conservative Party council group in MK, said: “It was a real pleasure to have Boris in MK celebrating the fantastic, diverse and high tech economy we have locally."

And Mr Geary hit out at the Labour executive of Milton Keynes Council, saying it was 'putting potential investors off'.

He added: "We can’t take anything for granted, and it has become clear the Labour council’s attitude towards business is potentially putting new businesses off coming to MK.

"That means missed opportunities and less jobs. They have lacked engagement, continuously put up parking charges in CMK, and failed to improve our grid roads"