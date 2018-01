Firefighters rescued a boy who was suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke at a house fire this morning,

Crews from Great Holm, Broughton and Bletchley were called to the fire at a semi-detched house in Bradbury Close, Bradwell before 8.30am.

Firefighters used a main jet, a hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus and a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan at the incident.

