Brave Milton Keynes woman had EIGHTY operations to save her face and needs ‘many more’ after evil attack

Even while Kirsten Ashby was in a coma after being doused in petrol and set slight by a neighbour she barely knew, doctors began the process of repairing the horrific damage.

She has had more than EIGHTY operations so far and faces many more after the horrific attack by Raymond James Bowen.

Evil Raymond Bowen has been jailed for 19 years

“They took skin from the rest of her body to graft on to the burns. They took so much skin that she was in bandages from her neck to her ankles for a long time,” said Kirsten’s heartbroken mum Lynn.

Meanwhile she and her husband Paul have cared for Kirsten’s little girl, nine-year-old Maddison.

“She’s been really brave and says her mummy is her superhero. But it’s had an effect. She still has nightmares at night. We all do - and I think we always will,” said Lynn.

Kirsten will be in hospital for many more weeks as she battles towards a future that is as independent as possible.

Bowen has never offered an explanation for his actions or showed remorse

But, said her mum, the horrific extent of her injuries mean she will always need care.

“She is still physcologically traumatised and obviously upset about the way she looks. But the biggest problem is that she can’t use her hands, so she is unable to do so many things.”

The Ashbys plan to have Kirsten and her daughter Maddison living with them when she is finally dicharged.

But their Lakes Estate home where they have lived for 34 years is too small and not suitable for disabled living.

Kirsten Ashby, pictured five weeks ago AFTER 80 operations to completely rebuild her face

“The council can’t find anywhere suitable for us that is bigger and more suitable for when Kirsten is finally discharged. But it’s like banging our heads against a brick wall,” said Lynn, who has thanked MK Police, the Katie Piper Foundation and the court barrister for their help in the case.

A family friend has set up a fundraising page to raise money to help the Ashbys when Kirsten finally returns home.

Kirsten with daughter Maddison in happier times before the life-changing attack

Kirsten before the horrific attack