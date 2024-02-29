BREAKING: Central Milton Keynes shopping centre evacuated as shoppers told: 'There is a fire in the building'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The city’s shopping centre has just been evacuated and shoppers have been told there is a fire.
The centre’s alarms went off and then an announcement was made over the central tannoy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It said everyone had to evacuate the building immediately because there was a fire...We were told to make our way to the nearest exit.”
Crowds of shoppers are currently waiting out side the shopping building. They say there is a smell of smoke and burning but no flames are visible.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Minutes earlier, the centre had suffered a power cut, so it is though the fire could be something to do with the central electricity supply.
"We were in John Lewis and there were no lights – it was really dark. The staff said there was an issue with the power and it was affecting all the shops,” said one customer.
"It’s seems no co-incidence that the evacuation and fire announcement came just a few minutes later.”