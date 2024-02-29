BREAKING: Central Milton Keynes shopping centre evacuated as shoppers told: 'There is a fire in the building'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city’s shopping centre has just been evacuated and shoppers have been told there is a fire.

The centre’s alarms went off and then an announcement was made over the central tannoy.

"It said everyone had to evacuate the building immediately because there was a fire...We were told to make our way to the nearest exit.”

Emergency services at at the scene at the shopping centre

Crowds of shoppers are currently waiting out side the shopping building. They say there is a smell of smoke and burning but no flames are visible.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Minutes earlier, the centre had suffered a power cut, so it is though the fire could be something to do with the central electricity supply.

"We were in John Lewis and there were no lights – it was really dark. The staff said there was an issue with the power and it was affecting all the shops,” said one customer.