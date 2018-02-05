Bridge Academy host raffle to support Milton Keynes charity Little Lives Appeal

If you are going to be in Bletchley on Wednesday (Feb 7), take a few pennies extra with you and help students from Bridge Academy South swell the charity coffers.

They will be present in the Brunel Shopping Centre in the town, between 9.30am and 3pm, holding a charity prize raffle in aid of the Little Lives Appeal.

MK Hospital’s neonatal ward will directly benefit from the sale of the tickets, which cost just 50 pence each. Winners will be announced on the day.

“It is a real pleasure to be working with the local school and within the community of Bletchley,” said head of fundraising, Vanessa Holmes.

“We are really thankful for all of their efforts and wish them every success with their raffle.”

