Broadband success for residents of Chicheley

After years of battling by residents, Councillors and local MP Mark Lancaster, there is finally good news for broadband users in Chicheley.

Openreach have installed super-fast broadband in the village. Previously the Broadband speed fell well short of modern standards. Residents could not download big files, found it almost impossible to work from home, and were unable to use some Sky, BT or Virgin TV packages that rely on super-fast broadband.

The new forecast download speed is 50 to 55Mbps compared to the current 2.5 to 5.3Mbps and the forecast upload speed is 9 to 10 Mbps, compared to the current 0.3Mbps.

Local resident Ian Townsend said: “This is a huge improvement on what we have had to put up with in recent years, as broadband download speed often fell well below 1Mbps.

"I worked from home, and until now it has been impossible to connect reliably with corporate or Cloud servers. Every day essentials such as online banking and filling forms were difficult, and subscribing to streaming services was impossible. Activation of super-fast broadband in Chicheley has changed using the Internet from an utter frustration to being productive and a pleasure.".

“My sincere thanks to Mark, the local Councillors, and Chicheley Parish Council for their support in bringing fibre broadband to Chicheley.”

Milton Keynes North MP Mark Lancaster said:“I am delighted the residents of Chicheley now have access to superfast broadband. I know it will make a huge difference to the life of the villagers, especially those who work from home.

“Ensuring areas in my constituency with slow internet attain access to super-fast broadband is a key priority for me. There continues to be delays in pockets, including at the Lovat Fields Retirement Village where residents are rightly becoming frustrated.

“The Government has said that there must be high speed broadband access for the whole of the UK by 2020. It is important that happens and I will continue fighting for the areas in Milton Keynes that don’t have access to a service to what is now a universal expectation.”