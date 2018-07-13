Bubbles Laundromat is asking for clothes for Bus Shelter Milton Keynes Iron-A-Thon Fundraiser

Milton Keynes chain of laundrettes, Bubbles Laundromat has announced it will be hosting a sponsored Iron-A-Thon to raise much needed funds for its local charity, The Bus Shelter MK.

On Tuesday, July 31 between 1-3pm a Bubblette from each store will be going head to head to iron as many items of clothing as they can in two hours.

They are appealing to residents and businesses to back their local Bubblette by donating what they can online to raise money to support the work The Bus Shelter MK do to help people experiencing street homelessness.

During a 12 week programme Bus Shelter residents sleep on a converted double decker bus and are helped to access medical services and find sustainable work and housing.

The laundromat is asking for locals to get involved for ‘National Give Something Away Day’ on July 15th, by donating unwanted smart/business attire for the challenge. These will then be given to residents of the Bus Shelter to help them look their best when seeking or attending work. There will be collection points in both Bubbles Bletchley and Wolverton stores. Anyone who donates will also be entered a prize draw to win £20 Bubbles Gift Voucher.

Bubbles also wants your washing to iron in the challenge and are giving away 3 free ironing services. To enter head to their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/bubblesmk/.

Donna-Lee Andrews, owner of Bubbles Laundromat said: “We are thrilled to announce we are putting on this iron-a-thon to raise money for The Bus Shelter MK, to help our local community thrive. We recently became proud partners with the charity, carrying out weekly washing of bedding for the residents and the Iron-A-Thon is just the start of our fundraising efforts…the heat is on! ”

The Bus Shelter MK chair, Pam Williams comments: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support of Bubbles Laundromat. The money they raise will help us continue to provide a safe environment for homeless people to sleep, eat healthy food, access washing facilities and have a registered address.

"These simple things that most of us take for granted provide our residents with a route out of homelessness - the ability to get a job and find a home.”

To donate to The Bus Shelter MK by sponsoring a Bubblette, visit: https://tinyurl.com/y8qehg2w

Bubbles Laundromat has two premises in Bletchley and Wolverton in Milton Keynes and the Northampton branch is opening soon. A full range of laundry services are available including self and full-service washing and drying, ironing, duvet cleaning, alterations and repairs, dry cleaning, pet bedding washes, sports kit washes and commercial contracts.

For further information about Bubbles Laundromat and its wide range of services, visit www.bubbleslaundromat.co.uk or call 0333 123 W-A-S-H (0333 123 9274).