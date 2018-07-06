Buckinghamshire Freemasons treat young carers in Milton Keynes

Buckinghamshire Freemasons recently held its 11th Young Carers Summer BBQ - a chance for young carers, up to 16 years old, to be ‘children’ again for the day.

These children normally spend their home lives helping and supporting parents or siblings with mental or physical disabilities, meaning they spend their time caring rather than playing.

Young carers enjoyed fun in the sun

The Young Carers Summer BBQ is an event that allows the attending children to spend the day with other young carers playing and enjoying themselves, with help for their families provided by the MK Young Carers and the Freemasons from St Martins and other lodges in the Bletchley Area.

The event is paid for by the Buckinghamshire Freemasons under the Freemasonry in the Community funds and ensures that the entire event is free of charge for the families and the charity itself. The Young Carers Summer BBQ offers food which caters for all food requirements or religious beliefs to ensure it is completely inclusive.

This years’ highlights included a petting zoo, where children got the opportunity to meet dogs, ducks, donkey, sheep, lamb and pigs. Additional entertainment included a local DJ, two fantastic face painters who came and made the children feel like superheroes or princesses, as well as a Bouncy Castle and Sling Shot Run to keep the energy up! Finally, the event included many games such as skittles, a coconut shy and bubbles as well.

"Bucks Freemasons are delighted to be able to serve young careers in the community," said Nicholas Hills Sands-Potter, Event Organiser, Buckinghamshire Freemasons.

"This year we had families that hadn't engaged with the charity for over four years come along to the event and were finally given the chance to leave the house and not feel like they will be looked at or treated differently.

"To be able to organise this means a lot to all local Freemasons," he added.