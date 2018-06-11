Bucks charity holds emergency response exercise with Milton Keynes Hospital

Around 60 people attended a training exercise at the Caldecotte Xperience in Milton Keynes on Friday.

Bucks-based humanitarian charity MapAction is running the disaster simulation exercise which recreates the chaotic atmosphere of a complex humanitarian emergency with health, food, water and sanitation insecurity in the fictional, war-torn country of Albia.

A team of volunteers maps the evolving situation using geographic information system (GIS) software

The aim of the exercise is to help MapAction’s highly skilled mapping volunteers practice different aspects of their vital work of helping get the right help to the right people in the aftermath of a disaster. MapAction’s work is supported by its patron, Prince Harry.

The Milton Keynes exercise was MapAction’s biggest training event of the year and involved people from a number of organisations, including Milton Keynes NHS Hospital Trust,

Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Save the Children.