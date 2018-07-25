Bucks Freemasons Mad Dash raises more than £10k

Buckinghamshire Freemasons Motorbike Lodge and the Bucks Classic Car Lodge members took part in a ‘Mad Dash’ on Sunday -and raised a swell amount for charity.

The challenge was to visit all 16 Masonic Centres in Bucks in eight hours, via motorbike or classic car.

The event started in Olney at 7am and with the exception of a few short stops at each centre, and an obligatory photograph, members were on the move for eight hours.

The members, some of whom were accompanied by their families, had a great deal of fun whilst working hard to raise funds for the Bucks Freemasons and the Bucks 2021 Festival, a charitable foundation set up by the Freemasons.

“Many thanks must go to all those heroes who took on this challenge, all of whom now wear the Festival Challenge pin with pride,” said John Clark, Provincial Grand Master for Bucks Freemasons.

“The money raised by this event will help us as a Province and Bucks Freemasons help those in need across Buckinghamshire.

“The £10,000 raised is the amount which has taken Buckinghamshire over its first £1m for the Festival. A great achievement only made possible by a great event,” he added.

Buckinghamshire Freemasons Motor Cycle Lodge members take a quick stop for a picture at one of the 16 Masonic Centres in Bucks.