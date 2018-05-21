Budding fashion designers from Milton Keynes help teddies sparkle like Markle

They are too late to bag themselves an invitation to the royal wedding but two new city pupils are thrilled to have won a competition which required them to design a regal outfit for their teddy bear.

The ZipYard alterations and tailoring centre in the Intu shopping centre invited schools to participate in a competition which tasked pupils with designing a royal wedding outfit for their teddy bear.

Iffy Nworah, winner of the ZipYard Royal Wedding teddy competition

Over 250 entries were received but only two winners were chosen – one for each of the two age categories.

Rickley Park Primary School pupil Bailea Sturges-Mills, aged 4, won the 4-7 years category, while Iffy Nworah, who attends St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School, came first in the 8-11 years category.

Their designs will now be brought to life by the ZipYard’s inhouse professional seamstresses.

Russell Golding, the owner of ZipYard, said: “We were overwhelmed by the number of entries we received and would like to thank the schools for taking part. The Royal Wedding has captured everyone’s imagination, and the children’s designs were just brilliant! We really enjoyed looking at them and our seamstresses had fun interpreting the tiny outfits. It was very hard to choose the winners as they all deserved a prize. We have definitely got some budding fashion designers here in Milton Keynes!”