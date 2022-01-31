Building evacuated due to fallen scaffolding in Milton Keynes village

A building was evacuated and a cordon put in place after fallen scaffolding in Milton Keynes, on Saturday. (29/1)

Emergency services were called to the incident at St Ledger Court, Great Linford, around 1pm.

One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell attended, along with an officer.

Emergency services were called to the incident at St Ledger Court, Great Linford, around 1pm on Saturday

The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police and the building contractors.

Fire crews were also called to release a man stuck in a life in Rillaton Walk, Central Milton Keynes just after 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended.

Firefighters used small gear to release one man, uninjured, who had become stuck in a lift, between the ground floor and basement.

And on Sunday one appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell and one from West Ashland attended a small kitchen fire in Aylesbury Street, Wolverton.