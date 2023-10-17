The cause of the blaze is still under investigation

A bungalow on Emerson Valley was totally destroyed by a mystery fire yesterday (Monday).

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Chievely Court at 2.45pm, but the property was “well alight” when they arrived, said a spokesperson for Bucks Fire and Rescue.

Fortunately the bungalow was empty at the time so there were no injuries.

Neighbours have described how the fire seemed to start at the front of the property but very quickly spread via the roof area, causing concern for the homes around it.

Three appliances and crews from West Ashland and one from Newport Pagnell attended, along with an officer. Police were also present, along with representatives from the electricity board.

The firefighters used two main jets, two hose reels and three sets of breathing apparatus.

The Bucks Fire spokesperson said the bungalow was 90% destroyed.

Firefighters went back in the evening to reinspect the property for any hotspots. The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police” to investigate the cause of the blaze..

Crews were then called out to another house fire at 7.30pm, this time in Mobbs Close in Olney.

The fire was located in a storage cupboard, on the second floor of a semi-detached house.

One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell and one from Broughton attended.

The firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The second floor was 10% damaged by smoke.