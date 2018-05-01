Bunnings Warehouse in Milton Keynes to host upcycling expert Max McMurdo

Home improvement and garden retailer Bunnings Warehouse is hosting a series of D.I.Y Workshops with TV presenter and upcycling expert Max McMurdo on Saturday.

Max, who is local to the area and has appeared on ‘George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces’ and the latest series of ‘Shed of the Year’ on Channel 4, will be bringing his famous bus which regularly travels the country to the store on Snowdon Drive, Milton Keynes between 12-2pm.

Max will be showing customers just how easy it is to build useful items out of simple household objects and upcycled materials, including a toolbox made from old crates.

Max said: “Upcycling is all about breathing life into old products and creating something from unused or unusual items. I’m looking forwarding to showing customers just how easy it is.”

The store is also hosting a number of family activities including a Sausage Sizzle, face painting and ‘Grow Your Own’ gardening workshops for children plus demonstrations on how to achieve colour in your garden.