Burton Albion vs MK Dons: Get the latest from the Papa John's Trophy

- Eight changes for the Papa John’s Trophy
- Peter Kioso signs on loan from Luton on deadline day
23 mins: Still nothing really to show for this game
Chances remain at a premium - so much so that neither side have opted to shell out on one. Dons have been trying to play about with the ball in their patient manner, Burton meanwhile desperate to press them and snatch the ball.
Charlie Brown, Josh Martin and Jay Bird have effectively been spectators so far for Dons.
11 mins: Walker goes walkabout as Burton almost take the lead
Madness from the Dons keeper as Boateng plays a ball back to him, but Laurie Walker has gone for a wander and is bailed out by Harry Darling who clears it off the line.
5 mins: Nothing doing so far
Burton have started at 100mph, Dons meanwhile have opted to take it a bit easier in the opening exchanges, playing a much more patient manner. Nothing doing at either end though.
Kick-off
MK Dons get us underway after taking the knee.
DON DEAL!
Peter Kioso said it was ‘written in the stars’ after his return to MK Dons on loan from Luton Town.
The 22-year-old full-back joined on transfer deadline day from the Championship side, where he had lined up four times already this season.
Kioso came through the academy at Stadium MK before leaving for Hartlepool United in 2018.
But after playing a handful of times for the Hatters this term, joins Liam Manning’s side on loan for the season.
“It’s great to be back,” Kioso said. “I’ve always kept tabs on the club and it feels like it was written in the stars for me to come back at some point.
Transfer deadline day: Who is Dons’ latest signing Peter Kioso?
Kioso came through MK Dons’ academy before leaving the club in 2018
Eight changes for MK Dons
As expected, wholesale changes for Liam Manning’s side with just three players who started on Saturday playing again tonight.
MK Dons: Walker, Darling, Jules, Baldwin, Watson, Harvie, Boateng, McEachran, Martin, Bird, Brown
Subs: Ravizzoli, Johnson, Freeman, Ilunga, O'Hora, O'Riley, Gyamfi
A look around the Pirelli Stadium
Last time the sides met: March 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Burton Albion 1-2 MK Dons
Highlights from the Sky Bet League One fixture between Burton Albion and MK Dons at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 20 March 2021.
McEachran on his ‘nightmare’ six weeks
Dons midfielder Josh McEachran was all set to re-sign for MK Dons in the summer and head in for pre-season training, but he caught coronavirus and it knocked back his progress for several weeks.
Now he’s back, and he wants to make a big impression.
Josh McEachran
The last six weeks have been an absolute nightmare. I feel good now. Hopefully I'll get 60, 70 minutes tomorrow and take it from there really. I was devastated to mis pre-season because that's your foundation. But the new gaffer has come in and the intensity has gone up, so that's only going to be good for me. Hopefully I can be a big part of things this season.