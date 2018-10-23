Business standards company in Milton Keynes hosts STEM event for students

Students from around Milton Keynes took part in an event to see key skills and other requirements for their careers.

BSI, the business standards company hosted its first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) event at its offices in Knowlhill on Wednesday, October 17.

The team at Kitemark Court welcomed 40 students aged 16 to 18 from surrounding schools including Radcliffe, Milton Keynes College, Lord Grey and Ousedale to learn more about careers in STEM. The event was organised in partnership with STEM Ambassador Hub East Midlands, Leicestershire Education Business Company.

Students took part in interactive sessions which were hosted by BSI’s experts including representatives from medical devices, food, product testing and cyber security. The students also had the opportunity to learn about listening skills, the importance of customer service and some of the other STEM roles at BSI.

Judith Payne, STEM manager at STEM Ambassador Hub East Midlands said: “By offering local schools the opportunity to visit a real workplace, BSI is giving young people a valuable insight into how companies operate and enables them to see the key skills, attitudes and behaviours they need to be successful in their future career. It’s also a great way for young people to see how the subjects which they study in school are applied in the workplace as well as an opportunity to learn about the many different job roles needed to run a successful company, many of which they may not be aware of.”

Anne Scorey, UK managing director at BSI, said: “We were delighted to invite several schools from our local community in to Kitemark Court for the day. Our organisation spans a huge variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, built environment, food, healthcare and IT, therefore it gave students a great insight into some of the careers available to them in the future.

“We’re very proud of the 50+ STEM ambassadors we have at BSI and encourage colleagues to get involved in events such as this to help inspire young people about careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

To register your interest in BSI STEM events, contact socialresponsibility@bsigroup.com and visit www.bsigroup.com