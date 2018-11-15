£250k makeover for shoe retailer in Milton Keynes

A shoe retailer has transformed its Milton Keynes store with a new shop front, LED lighting and children’s displays.

Charles Clinkard, which first opened in intu shopping centre in 2000, has invested a quarter of a million pounds into its makeover.

Store manager Oliver Lord said: “Over the past 18 years, our staff and loyal customers have helped us create many happy memories here and we’re hoping this new look store will allow us to create many more for years to come.”

The newly refurbished store stocks a range of men’s, women’s and children’s shoes, with favourite brands such as Gabor, Skechers, Loake and Kickers available.

Managing director Charles Clinkard said: “We were delighted to unveil our new-look store.

“We know from experience how important an in-store experience is to our customers.

“For that reason, we’ll continue to invest in bricks and mortar to avoid further empty spaces in the UK’s under-pressure high street.”

As well as its new design and layout, the store offers a personalised service for families affected by autism.

Mr Clinkard added: “We’ve been working with charity Daisy Chain to train staff and develop an autism-friendly environment in all of our stores – including Milton Keynes.

“We wanted to create the best possible in-store experience for our customers, which is why we’ve invested not only in how they look, but also how our customers feel.”

Parents can book appointments in advance for quieter times and staff can turn off in-store screens, dim the lights and offer sensory packs.

For store details and opening times, visit https://www.charlesclinkard.co.uk/map/milton-keynes