CityFibre supports Milton Keynes Hospital charity’s cancer centre appeal

CityFibre has kicked off its fundraising campaign for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity’s Cancer Centre Appeal with a bake sale at their MK office and hosting a ‘tea party’ along their dig route.

The event took place last week to coincide with the NHS 70th anniversary, giving staff, contractors and stakeholders the chance to donate to the Appeal and join in the nationwide birthday celebrations.

The Gigabit City builder has already supported the campaign by sponsoring its inspiring Cancer Centre Appeal launch video, and it plans to roll out additional fundraising opportunities throughout the appeal which will run throughout next year.

CityFibre began work in March to extend Milton Keynes’ full fibre network to almost every home and business in the city.

Jean Gowin, CityFibre’s City Development Manager for MK, said: “We’ve had a presence here in Milton Keynes since 2016 and we really feel like we’re a part of the city, so it’s important to us to support community initiatives like this.

"In addition to my personal role as an MKHC Ambassador, I’m really proud of the team here in Milton Keynes for getting behind the appeal and showing their support and it’s great to have the support of our construction partners too.”

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity aims to raise £15 million to fund a new state-of-the-art cancer centre for the area.

The campaign is now well underway and has been supported by Milton Keynes Council who has pledged £10 million. A £2 million donation has been pledged by Macmillan Cancer Support and the hospital itself has made a commitment from reserves. The campaign now aims to raise the final £2.5 million.

Vanessa Holmes, head of fundraising at the Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, said: “Milton Keynes Hospital Charity is delighted to be working with CityFibre in support of our Cancer Centre Appeal which will help the hospital transform the experience of patients, their families and the staff who treat them – now and for generations to come.

“The team at CityFibre has been brilliant – supporting our appeal video, as well as getting involved with events and campaigns we’ve organised. The team are just as passionate about the appeal as we are and we feel extremely lucky to have them on board.”

To donate to the Cancer Centre Appeal visit: http://www.mkhcharity.org.uk/cancer-centre-appeal/



Milton Keyes is the first city to benefit from CityFibre’s strategic partnership with Vodafone which aims to provide ultrafast full fibre connectivity to 1 million homes and businesses by 2021. The first connected customers will be live on the network later this year.

To find out more about CityFibre’s Gigabit City vision for Milton Keynes visit www.cityfibre.com/mk