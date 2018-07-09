Hanslope development near Milton Keynes given green light

Planning permission has been granted for a 150 home development in Hanslope, which will deliver an investment of more than £2.6 million into the local community.

The development, which will be located on Castlethorpe Road, opposite the Scout Hall and Recreation Ground, will comprise a range of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, including a number of bungalows. The development will include 50 affordable units, available for rent or purchase under shared ownership.

As part of the development, Bloor Homes will provide financial contributions to the value of £2.65million which will include provisions towards local healthcare, primary and secondary education, adult learning facilities, community and leisure facilities, emergency services and waste management.

Vanessa Macnee, regional sales director for Bloor Homes South Midlands, said: “At Bloor Homes we pay particular care when planning new developments, working closely with the local authority to ensure our proposals are aligned with the needs of the community.

“We are delighted to have received planning consent to move forward with the development, which will make such positive contributions to the local community, with homes to be released for sale in early 2019.”

The development will include a large area of open natural space, a play area, land allocated for the expansion of the school’s facilities along with a drop off area and parking. The development will also facilitate an extension to the Doctor’s surgery car park and provide land for the potential expansion of local healthcare facilities.

Senior planning director, David Joseph, added: “Our focus isn’t just on providing quality homes. We are committed to delivering extra facilities for the local community to ensure it has all of the amenities and infrastructure required for today’s residents and future generations.

“It has been a pleasure meeting with the local community throughout the planning process and we hope that they are as pleased with the final plans as we are.”

As part of the development Bloor Homes will contribute £525,090 towards Primary education, £687,735 to Secondary education with £106,268 provided towards Early Years education. It will also invest £235,297 in local healthcare and a total of £477,000 toward neighbourhood play facilities and the local playing field, sports hall and swimming pool. Contributions are also being made towards libraries, public art, village amenities, allotments and burial grounds in the local area.