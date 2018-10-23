Inspirational Milton Keynes businesswoman recognised with award success

A leading Milton Keynes businesswoman is celebrating after being named ‘Emerging Leader 2018’ at a prestigious awards ceremony to recognise the talents and achievements of women living or working in local area.

Ros Murphy, special projects manager at financial and business advisers Grant Thornton, won the accolade at the Milton Keynes Women Leaders Awards after being nominated by her colleagues for her substantial contribution to the Milton Keynes economy.

The ‘Emerging Leader’ award reflects Ros’ significant role in supporting the region’s businesses and wider community at an early stage of her career. The judges highlighted the confidence Ros has shown when working with local firms who value her expertise as well her role as a mentor, coaching young colleagues and supporting their professional development.

Three other inspiring leaders from Grant Thornton’s Milton Keynes office were also recognised as award finalists on the night. Practice leader Fiona Baldwin was highlighted for the impact she has had on the local community, while marketing and business development manager, Eve Drakard and audit executive Georgina Gray, were marked for their roles in the professional services sector.

“It was fantastic to see the incredible work of women across Milton Keynes and the array of talent we have here in the region in the spotlight," Ros said.

"Through my role at Grant Thornton I’ve been fortunate to work with and help grow some of the region’s top businesses as well as engage with community leaders who play an integral part of shaping the future of Milton Keynes. It was a real honour to be recognised at these awards and huge congratulations to all the other winners and finalists.”

The Milton Keynes Women Leaders Awards 2018 took place at Stadium MK and attracted over 500 guests to the gala dinner and ceremony.