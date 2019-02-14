Milton Keynes businesswoman nominated for top technology award

Melissa Dunn from Milton Keynes has been announced as a finalist for the 2019 FDM everywoman in Technology Awards.

Melissa, who is head of digital product development for Sainsbury's Argos, has been named as one of the brightest female talents in tech.

She helped found the state-of-the-art customer research lab at Argos, and has been an advocate for innovation across its many digital virtual teams.

To inspire others Melissa participates in Women in Technology groups and now sits on the Sainsbury's Argos Women in Technology panel.

Beyond this, she has also personally mentored women at Microsoft, Sears and Argos.

Now, she continues to ensure that opportunities to attend events to learn about self-understanding and improved leadership are always available to individuals keen to pursue a fulfilling career in tech.

The 2019 FDM everywoman in tech awards will be taking place on March 6 at London Hilton on Park Lane.