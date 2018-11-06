Milton Keynes Chamber launches its latest Quarterly Economic Survey

Businesses across the area can now take part in Milton Keynes Chamber’s latest Quarterly Economic Survey (QES).

To gain an up-to-date picture of the local economy the Chamber asks businesses for feedback on their experiences of trading and is now calling for detail of activities for Q4 of 2018.

As well as informing the Chamber’s work with local and national political representatives, the Quarterly Economic Survey is collated at a national level by the British Chambers of Commerce to deliver the largest and longest running private sector survey, regularly combining over 7,500 responses with which to inform decision makers.

To take part please click visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MKQ42018

The survey will remain open until Tuesday, November 27.