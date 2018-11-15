Milton Keynes event inspires young engineers

Robots and role models engaged some 200 students at Biztech’s Engineering Your Future event at Milton Keynes College.

Sponsored by MK companies Routeco and Rockwell Automation, the day was organised by Biztech technology forum to inspire young people into careers in engineering.

Huge skills shortages are forecast to create job opportunities across all kinds of engineering.

The event saw exhibits from some of the most exciting engineering companies in MK and beyond, including robots from Routeco, ABB Robotics and Starship Technologies.

Keynote speaker Zoe Laughlin, star of BBC 2’s Big Life Fix, described how she had been involved in making a glove for a man whose hands were paralysed. A glove was developed that could provide the motor control, so his fingers could close and grip. There was hardly a dry eye in the house as she described how he was able to squeeze his wife’s hand for the first time. Louise Mifsud, a young engineer from McLaren Applied Technologies, described how engineering was open to people of all backgrounds.

Louise works as a systems engineer, transferring technology from Formula 1 racing cars into all aspects of life.

Product marketing manager of Routeco, Darren Spearing, said: “Engineering Your Future was an ideal event to develop the company’s local education contacts, speak to young engineers starting their careers and discuss the pace of engineering change.

“It was great to see that our robotics demonstration attracted enormous interest from the students.

"It was fantastic to be able to demonstrate to young people the ability to work within our industry is truly a global transferable skill.

“Being the supporter of this local engineering event enables us to develop closer ties with MK College and the local Universities as part of our ongoing strategy to support and promote STEM to inspire the next generation of engineers.”

Rockwell Automation's Mark Daniels said: “Rockwell Automationare proud to sponsor the Engineering Your Future programme. We hope that the programme will encourage young people to research and follow their natural inclination to create and deliver solutions which change the world.”