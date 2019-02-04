Milton Keynes is UK’s fastest growing city, according to research

Milton Keynes has been crowned the UK's fastest growing city, based on a combination of population, growth in economic output and commercial property rental data.

This is according to research released by national commercial property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH).

Xscape in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes also ranked highly in two other categories, coming second in the most productive index, and was ranked seventh the most entrepreneurial category.

Dudley Cross, head of office at LSH in Northampton and Milton Keynes, said: “Understandably, Brexit is commanding the nation’s attention and there is a great deal of uncertainty as to how things will unfold.

"Consequently, it is very reassuring to see that the economic health of the nation’s major towns and cities has improved since last year and the top ten locations should prove among the most economically-resilient locations of 2019.”

The Vitality Index, compiled by LSH each year, provides a comprehensive assessment of the health of UK towns and cities, taking into account education, entrepreneurial, affluence, productivity, growth and environmental factors.

It identifies which destinations are best placed to support future economic growth and provide opportunities for businesses to expand over the coming year.

