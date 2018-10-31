MK-based housebuilder takes on record number of apprentices

A young woman hoping to forge a career in the housebuilding industry is one of a record seven youngsters starting their apprenticeships at an MK-based housebuilder.

Lillie Pengelley, aged 18, is tackling her Level 3 business administration apprenticeship at Bovis Homes, and hopes to work in the construction sector after completing it in 12 months’ time.

Lillie works five days a week at Bovis’s MK office, home to its Northern Home Counties region, which has taken on its biggest-ever number of apprentices.

All apprentices went through a special apprenticeship induction at the Milton Keynes office, which included health and safety training and team-building exercises.

Tasks included a spaghetti marshmallow challenge where apprentices were given spaghetti and marshmallows and challenged to build a structure within a set time.

Lillie, who provides administration support, including work on reception, while she completes an online course at Babington College, said: “I’m getting great experience of working in an office environment and learning about housebuilding.

"I want to stay in the construction industry and my line manager, plus the rest of the office, have been a great support.

"If other young people are interested in an apprenticeship here, they should definitely do it.

"My advice is, don’t be afraid to make mistakes or ask questions.”

Bovis Homes performance director Roger Morton said:

“We are very excited to welcome our new apprentices and we have high hopes for them in the future.

“Apprentices and young people are the future of this industry and we are building more direct relationships with colleges and schools to offer a range of apprenticeships across the board, not just carpentry and bricklaying.”