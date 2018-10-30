MP sees business success first hand in Milton Keynes

A return visit to The New Factory in Stacey Bushes by Milton Keynes North MP Mark Lancaster proved to be quite a revelation.

More than five years ago, Mark met with founder Tom Shea, who at the time employed just four people in a small factory. The business now boasts a salaried and multi-skilled workforce of twenty-one and is continuing to grow.

The New Factory design and build day nurseries. Based on Tom’s vast experience of constructing nurseries since the 1970’s, the team also make, from locally sourced timber, robust toys for schools, either by recycling or upcycling.

Tom said: “We were and indeed still are, an unusual manufacturing company and the team that has grown with us are, similarly, unusual. We call ourselves the Imaginators! We all have the passion and skills to create innovative products in wood, Perspex, metal and anything else we can lay our hands on!”

Mark added: “Tom’s unique style and approach has created sustainable employment for those who are clearly very talented and committed to his philosophy. The New Factory is a hidden gem here in Milton Keynes and I’m delighted to be able to support such an exceptional and innovative business.”