New Greggs to open in Milton Keynes

Pasty giant Greggs has confirmed it will open a new shop in Milton Keynes on Friday (December 28).

The new shop at Unit 4 Bletchley Trade Park will offer customers a contemporary food-on-the go experience, with seating available for customers who wish to enjoy their purchases inside the shop.

Ten new jobs have been created for the local community, with any remaining jobs advertised at greggsfamily.co.uk

Clare Acott, shop manager at Greggs Milton Keynes Bletchley, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Milton Keynes, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

Shop opening times are 7.30am – 4.30pm Monday – Saturday and closed on Sunday.