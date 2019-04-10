New Sainsbury's store to open in Milton Keynes

A new Sainsbury's Local store in The Square at Brooklands will officially open its doors at 9am tomorrow (Thursday).

The store is perfectly positioned for residents and will trade from 7am-11pm every day offering an excellent range of fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, and an in-store bakery.

Brooklands is a new development of 4,000 homes situated in a growing area of Milton Keynes and The Square at Brooklands will become its focal point, with the new store situated near two primary schools, a secondary school, a medical centre and community centre.

Alongside the 17 new jobs it is bringing to the area, the new store will play an active role in the local community, supporting a local charity and Sainsbury’s nationwide community programmes and charity partners.

Gemma Phillips, Sainsbury’s Milton Keynes Brooklands District Centre Local Store Manager said: “We are delighted to be opening a brand new Local store in Milton Keynes, providing residents and people in the area with a convenient place to pick up their favourite grocery products at fantastic value.

“The new store looks fantastic and we have a great team of colleagues who are really excited to welcome and serve customers.”