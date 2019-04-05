Opening date finally revealed for huge three-storey Primark store in Milton Keynes

The opening date for the massive new Primark store in centre:mk has been revealed - and it will be one of the top five branches in the country.

The 75,000 sq. foot, three storey store will open its doors to shoppers at 10am on April 16, the Citizen can reveal.



And it will provide around 500 new jobs for Milton Keynes. The store is situated in the old BHS store, which has been specially restructured to accommodate the three floors.

It will be the largest new store to open in centre:mk in the last 25 years and will showcase the entire Primark range.

Primark will host a opening ceremony on the day followed by ribbon cutting at 9am

Kevin Duffy, Centre Director at centre:mk, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Primark will be open on the 16th April and joining our fantastic selection of fashion and beauty brands at centre:mk.

This is a key moment for us – the new flagship store will be the single biggest store since we introduced Marks & Spencer to centre:mk nearly 25 years ago.

He added: "Primark is a firm fashion favourite, and so we look forward to attracting more visitors by expanding the centre’s fashion retail mix.”

A Primark spokesman said: “Working with the joint owners of centre:mk, we have achieved our longstanding objective of bringing Primark to the city centre in a store that will be emblematic of our brand. We are joining a fantastic line-up of brands at centre:mk that provide visitors with everything they need."

The arrival of Primark comes off the back of a successful 2018 for centre:mk who reported footfall growth, above benchmark for shopping centres throughout the country, reporting close to 25 million shopper visits in 2018. It is a key milestone in the centre’s “Re-imagining an icon” strategy, which has seen investments of over £60m.

Key initiatives of the programme include the recently completed 1400 space new technological multi-storey car park behind John Lewis, £10m refurbishment of Sunset Walk and award-winning Guest Services area.

All improvements respond to specific consumer needs, with Primark the most requested brand by visitors in exit surveys over a number of years.

