Prestigious five star rating for Center Parcs Woburn Forest after annual assessment

Center Parcs Woburn Forest has retained their Five Star status from VisitEngland, following the recent annual assessment.

The nearby Bedfordshire resort achieved 98% in the latest assessment, rating them as ‘Excellent’ under the VisitEngland criteria. Within the assessment, each part of the village is thoroughly inspected, from the quality of accommodation, food and activities to the ease of booking and level of service provided.

Center Parcs UK prides itself on its high quality accommodation, activities and restaurants, with a significant investment on new build accommodation, refurbishments and upgrades across the five sites in the last year.

Operations director Alan Park said he was delighted as it means all five of Center Parcs' villages have been awarded Five Stars from VisitEngland.

"Our teams work so hard to ensure that our villages are maintained to a high standard and we are also always reinvesting to keep everything looking great. We like to add fresh new activities, features and accommodation concepts each year, ensuring there is something new for returning guests. Getting this recognition from VisitEngland is a testament to the teams on villages and the excellent service they deliver to our guests every day.”

The VisitEngland assessors commented on the continued high quality maintenance and development of all Center Parcs villages, staff being very friendly and helpful and high levels of cleanliness across all areas.