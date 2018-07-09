Sales centre opens its doors to homebuyers in Milton Keynes

Keen property seekers in Buckinghamshire are being encouraged to visit Barratt Homes South Midlands’ Eagles’ Rest development in Milton Keynes now that the new sales centre is officially open.

Visitors to the Fen Street development will be provided with professional guidance from the onsite Sales Advisers, who are available five days a week to assist eager house hunters.

Eagles’ Rest is a sought-after community suited to first-time buyers, growing families and working professionals alike with a beautiful collection of two, three and four bedroom homes ready to reserve.

Excellent transport links are a fine asset in close proximity, whilst homebuyers will remain close to the countryside offering a relaxed lifestyle to complement a desirable new home.

Jason Hearn, sales director at Barratt Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to Eagles’ Rest and providing them with valuable advice on how they can make a move to this popular development.

“Following the official opening of our sales centre, prospective buyers are now able to speak with our team at the development for more information about the properties and the moving schemes available.

“Eagles’ Rest is the perfect option for a wide range of property seekers with a wonderful blend of commuter convenience and leisure amenities nearby.”

Homebuyers will reside within a thriving hub for entertainment with live music, a local cinema and Wavendon Golf Academy all close to home.

Strong transport connections also ensure residents will remain well connected with Junction 13 of the M1 being just a short commute away. Milton Keynes Central is also located nearby, providing services as far as London and Glasgow.

Eagles’ Rest currently has a selection of two and four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £244,995.

Anyone interested in the properties is advised to visit the sales centre, open Monday 12.30pm to 5.30pm and Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 5.30pm.