This is what you can expect to earn in Milton Keynes for the most popular jobs

How does your actual salary compare to the average for your job title in the local area of Milton Keynes?

Here are the most common job types in Milton Keynes with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

The average annual salary for an Administrator in Milton Keynes is 26,963 - compared to a national average of 28,103 (Source: adzuna)

The average annual salary for a Project Manager in Milton Keynes is 45,879 - compared to a national average of 47,410 (Source: adzuna)

The average annual salary for a Support Worker in Milton Keynes is 21,424 - compared to a national average of 21,352 (Source: adzuna)

The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Milton Keynes is 35,331- compared to a national average of 38,390 (Source: adzuna)

The average annual salary for a Labourer in Milton Keynes is 29,783- compared to a national average of 31,819 (Source: adzuna)

The average annual salary for a Sales Executive in Milton Keynes is 29,953 - compared to a national average of 30,523.(Source: adzuna)

The average annual salary for a Receptionist in Milton Keynes is 20,164 - compared to a national average of 22,364 (Source: adzuna)

The average annual salary for an Account Manager in Milton Keynes is 31,779 - compared to a national average of 36,310 (Source: adzuna)

The average annual salary for a Quantity Surveyor in Milton Keynes is 61,394 - compared to a national average of 50,988 (Source: adzuna)