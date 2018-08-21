Travis Perkins bolsters jobs in Milton Keynes

The UK’s largest builders’ merchant Travis Perkins is moving to a new home in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, relocating from Simpson Road to Lyon Road.

The new branch, which opened on Monday is significantly larger than the previous site.

At 1.7 acres, the move has aided the creation of new jobs, taking the Milton Keynes branch headcount to more than twenty.

Branch manager Matthew Maslen, will be running the new site which replaces the previous Travis Perkins at 64 Simpson Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes.

It will serve the local building and trade community with a full range of supplies from bricks and timber, piping, paint to a stunning bathroom & Benchmarx Kitchen & Joinery showroom plus a tools, plant & equipment hire service.

The new site will also benefit local tradespeople thanks to extended business hours. The Lyon Road branch will now cater to keep Milton Keynes building from 6.30am until 6pm every weekday, with additional hours on Saturdays, providing services between 8am and 4pm.

Matthew, who has been with the merchant for almost 12 years said; “It’s great to set standards high for the trade in Milton Keynes. With more space and more staff, our customers are likely to notice a big difference and we’ll be even better equipped to help them keep building across the town.”