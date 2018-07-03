Cabinet to consider future of regeneration in Milton Keynes

MK Council’s Cabinet is to consider how regeneration is delivered in MK following concerns within the council and communities that greater trust and transparency is needed in the process.

Options to be considered include this important and ambitious programme being brought in-house for the council to work directly with citizens and communities. This would be positive news for residents hoping to work more closely with their elected representatives as decisions are made.

Regeneration MK is a long term programme through which MK Council aims to make a positive difference for local people and families by improving homes and neighbourhoods and creating training and job opportunities with a focus on seven priority estates.

Activity is currently carried out by YourMK, an organisation jointly owned by MKC and Mears plc. Mears also manages the repairs to 11,500 council homes.

Leader of the Council, Pete Marland said: “This is an incredibly important piece of work for MK, so we’ll look carefully at what’s best for everyone involved and especially for citizens in our priority neighbourhoods. We want to be confident YourMK is up to the task. If things need to change, they will.”

Cabinet will receive a report on the future delivery of regeneration on 10 July, after which any changes will be announced.