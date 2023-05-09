Cafe in Milton Keynes town created giant crown to mark King Charles III coronation

A family-run cafe in a Milton Keynes town created a giant crown to mark King Charles III’s coronation at the weekend.

Nourish Olney hosted a free Coronation after-school craft event aimed at bringing children from the local community together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the idea of Leyil Arslan and Sarah Packwood who own Nourish Olney Ltd.

A slightly more edible version of the crown is available to decorate too!

The new cafe and venue has become a hub for families in the area and the duo wanted to find a way to bring local children together whilst giving them chance to celebrate this once in a lifetime event.

Leyil, who is also a local ceramics artist and architect, has spent hours creating a giant crown which the children were then able to decorate together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nourish also provided free drinks and snacks to all the children in attendance.

On completion the crown was then delivered to the palace as a coronation gift from the local children.

A slightly more edible version of the crown is available to decorate too!

Nourish were so keen to include all local children that they sent out invites fit for royalty in wax sealed envelopes to the local pre school, nursery and infant academy kids.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information about Nourish Olney visit the website or follow on social media.

The crown no doubt made a fine addition to the gifts lining the palace gates as jubilant families celebrated the coronation of the new monarch.

The scenes after King Charles's crowning at Westminster Abbey echoed those that took place at street parties all around the country at the Queen's Coronation in 1953.