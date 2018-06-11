Campaign launched to help get popular Milton Keynes pizza van back in business after vandal attack

Caring customers have launched a crowdfunding campaign to get their favourite pizza van back in business after it was trashed by vandals for no reason.

The family-owned van called A Pizza This is a popular sight at Willen Lake.

It was attacked last week, with vandals smashing windows and ripping off the newly-fitted skylight and CCTV cameras then throwing them in the lake.

The insides of the van were thrashed and stock was thrown over the floor.

A customer has now launched a crowdfunding campaign to help get the van up and running again.

You can donate via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/apizzathismk

The customer said: I know this family and how hard they have worked to get this business to where it is now, all it took was some idiotic low lives to devestate someones dreams.”

He added: “Please help me get this business back up and running as soon as possible.”

