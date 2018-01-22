Campaigners show their support for the NHS at Milton Keynes Hospital

Health campaigners braved the rain and cold on Saturday at Milton Keynes Hospital to show their support of the NHS and health workers.

Campaigners are calling for the NHS to end the Sustainability and Transformation Partnership which has created uncertainty about the future of Accident and Emergency, Paediatric and Maternity services in Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Luton.

Instead, campaigners want the millions of pounds being spent on the review process to be invested in patient care.

Kevin Vickers of Save Milton Keynes Hospital said: “People turned out in significant numbers to show their support for our cherished NHS. Our next step is to take the fight for the NHS to the national demonstration in London on February 3. We will march together in unity – Hands off Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes NHS.”

