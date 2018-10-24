Camphill Community Milton Keynes to host Winter Artisan Food and Craft Fair

Members of a “vibrant” community of adults with learning difficulties are hosting their own Winter Artisan Food and Craft Fair for Christmas shoppers.

The Camphill Community MK event will be held at The Chrysalis Theatre in Japonica Lane, Willen Park South on Saturday November 10.

It will showcase the residents’ very own artisan baked goods, preserves, honey, cordials and vinegars as well as traditional textiles and unique one-off art and craft items.

CMKC has invited a further 30 local crafters, makers and artisans to join them. There will be original photography, creative bakes, soaps, craft gin, upcycled wood, jewellery, festive gifts, curry pastes, chutneys.

Also available will be Christmas gifts and home and fashion accessories and creative gifts made in-house within the Camphill workshops. The event will welcome visitors between 10am and 4pm.