Can you help find missing man from Milton Keynes?

Police are appealing to find a missing man from Milton Keynes.

Scott Blackwell, also known as Scott Peddal, was last seen in Kirkstall Place at about 5.30pm last night (Monday).

Scott is white, 5ft 7ins, slim, with short dark hair.

When he was last seen Scott was wearing a green puffa parka style jacket with a fleece hood and denim jeans, and was carrying a black rucksack.

Scott has links to the Netherfield area of Milton Keynes.

Anyone with any information about Scott’s whereabouts is urged to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 43180362197, or in an emergency call 999.