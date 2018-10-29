Can you help trace this mystery house?

Do you recognise this house?

Liz Whitehouse is appealing for help to track down the building in this photograph.

She visited Luton earlier in the year to try to trace the house on Dunstable Road –but many of the homes have now been replaced by industrial units.

She said: “I think that the people in the photograph might be my grandmother’s grandparents, but, of course, there is nothing written on the back of the photograph to identify the people or the location. John Farr (1836 - 1891) was an ironmonger in Leighton Buzzard but later became a commercial traveller and moved with his wife, Kate (nee Turney, 1841 - 1918) and their family to Luton. In the 1891 census the family were living at ‘West Lea’, 114 Dunstable Road, Luton and I wonder if any of your readers would know whether this house is West Lea?”

The couple had 11 children: Nellie (1866), Mary Louisa (1867), Annie Lettice (1868 and my Great-Grandmother), Richard John (1870), Martha Kate (1871), Ernest William and Edith (1875), Maria (1876), Florence Jessie (1878), Walter Herbert (1880) and Mabel (1883).

Mary Louisa Farr married Charles Boutwood in Luton and the couple went on to run pubs in the area, including the Plough Inn at Caddington and, from around 1910, the Plume of Feathers in Guildford Street, Luton. In around 1895 Kate Farr and most of her other children moved to Yorkshire, to join Nellie and Annie who were working in Cottingham, East Yorkshire.

Anyone with information can email Liz at lizj.whitehouse@gmail.com