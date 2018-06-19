Can you spare time to volunteer with Milton Keynes hospice?

Willen Hospice is calling on local people to join their band of community volunteers this summer.

The opportunity is not only a chance to make a difference to charity, but is a great chance to gain valuable experience, boost your CV, or make the most of the summer break from college or university.

No experience is necessary, just a willingness to get involved and have fun. Anyone interested is invited to an informal open evening between 7-9pm next Wednesday (June 27), at Emerson Valley Sports Pavilion.

The evening will give potential volunteers the chance to meet the Willen Hospice Community team and find out what they do and about the help they need. The team will showcase the fun activities they take around MK such as the Willen Wheel of Fortune, pop a cup and buzzer game. There will also be an opportunity to hear from current volunteers about the role and why they enjoy it.

People who have already registered to volunteer with the team are also invited to the evening to find out more about what’s coming up this summer.

Nikki Poole, senior community fundraiser, said: “Willen Hospice needs to raise £4.9M from the community every year, that’s a staggering £9 a minute, to be able to provide specialist end-of-life care to local people and support to their families. Our Community team play a critical role in raising this money, but we can only do it with the support of volunteers who give up their valuable time for us.

“Volunteering with Willen is such a fulfilling role and we have lots of fun too. We’d love people to come and join us!”

Anyone who can’t make it but would like to find out more should email communityfundraising@willen-hospice.org.uk or call 01908 303072.